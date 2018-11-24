This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are three main elements to consider when building a credit card strategy: maximizing bonuses (which is easy to do given how many cards are currently offering welcome bonuses of 100,000 points or more), earning valuable perks to help offset your card’s annual fee and taking advantage of bonus categories that match your spending habits.
The Platinum Card® from American Express does an incredible job with the first two. While the publicly available welcome bonus is currently 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months, many people have been targeted for a 100,000-point offer with the same spending requirement by using the CardMatch tool (this targeted offer is subject to change at anytime). Based on TPG’s latest valuations, these bonuses are worth either $1,200 for 60,000 points, or a whopping $2,000 if you’re targeted for the 100,000-point offer.
In terms of perks, the Amex Platinum works to offset its $550 annual fee (See Rates & Fees) by offering the most comprehensive airport lounge access of any credit card (including access to Amex’s global collection of Centurion Lounges), $200 each in annual airline credits and Uber credits, a Priority Pass select membership, a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit and a number of lesser-known perks.
However, the card has a harder time keeping up with its premium credit card competition when it comes to bonus categories. The only bonus category that the Platinum card offers is a narrow 5x points per dollar on flights booked directly with the airline, prepaid hotels and FHR reservations booked through Amex Travel. Compare that to the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Citi Prestige, which respectively offer bonus points on broadly defined travel and dining categories, or airfare, hotels, dining and entertainment. So let’s take a look at the credit cards that pair best with the Amex Platinum to complete your points earning strategy.
The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express
Welcome bonus: None
Annual fee: None (See Rates & Fees)
The Amex Blue Business Plus rarely gets the attention it deserves, despite being the single most rewarding card for everyday non-bonus spend. Similar to the famed Chase Trifecta, the Amex Platinum gets stronger when you pair it with a no annual fee card in the same Membership Rewards points family to supercharge your earnings. The Blue Business Plus is incredibly simple and straightforward, offering 2x points on your first $50,000 in purchases a year, then 1x thereafter.
When you add up the 2x bonus categories and the points earned from your Amex Platinum, you’ll start to amass enough Membership Rewards points to unlock some spectacular redemptions.
The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
Welcome bonus: Earn 15,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months
Annual fee: $95
If the Blue Business Plus is all about simplicity, the Amex EveryDay Preferred offers the chance to earn higher rewards with a little bit of work. You’ll earn 3 points per dollar at US supermarkets (on your first $6,000 a year), 2x points at US gas stations and 1x everywhere else. The real value comes if you make 30 or more transactions in a billing cycle, in which case you’ll earn a 50% bonus an all points. This effectively raises your bonus categories to 4.5x at US supermarkets, 3x at gas stations and 1.5x everywhere else.
If you like this bonus structure but you’re hesitant about the card’s $95 annual fee, you can also consider The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express. This no annual fee card operates with a similar structure: 2x points at US supermarkets (on your first $6,000 a year; then 1x), 1x everywhere else, and a 20% bonus for making 20 or more transactions in a billing cycle. If you find yourself coming up just short of the monthly transaction requirement, you can check out our guide for tips on how to meet it, including multiple $1 reloads to your Amazon account or buying individual packs of gum at a convenience store.
American Express® Business Gold Card
Welcome bonus: Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019]
Annual fee: $295 (See Rates & Fees)
If none of the cards on the list so far meet your specific needs for bonus spending categories, consider the Amex Business Gold Card. Amex designed this card to give your business maximum rewards, even if your spending habits change. Of the following categories, you’ll earn 4x points on your top two each month, up to $150,000 a year across all categories:
- Airfare purchased from airlines
- US purchases for advertising in select media
- US purchases for shipping
- US purchases at gas stations
- US purchases at restaurants
- US purchases made from select technology providers
Based on TPG’s valuation of Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, this comes out to a 8% return and up to 600,000 bonus points a year. Similar to the Amex Platinum, this is a charge card with no preset spending limit, making it perfect for purchasing inventory for your business. You’ll also be eligible for Amex Offers, and while the evidence for this is purely anecdotal, Amex often seems to target Gold and Platinum cardholders with some of the more valuable offers.
You might also want to consider the revamped American Express® Gold Card. The 4x bonus points on dining and on your first $25,000 of spending at US supermarkets (then 1x) is a nice complement to these business categories, and the $250 annual fee (See Rates & Fees) is almost entirely offset by the $100 annual airline credit and up to $120 in annual dining credits.
Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months
Annual fee: $450 (See Rates & Fees)
One of the weaker points of the Amex Membership Rewards program is the lack of valuable hotel transfer partners, especially compared to Chase’s 1:1 transfer ratio to Hyatt. While you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Hilton, Marriott and Choice Rewards, these often represent a loss in value and poor redemption options.
One way to supplement this is to simply apply for a co-branded card. While there are many hot offers on the market right now, including a 150,000-point bonus (after spending $4,000 in the first three months) on the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, my personal favorite is the recently released Amex SPG Luxury Card. This card currently carries a 75,000-point welcome bonus — worth $675 according to TPG’s latest valuations — and a number of luxury perks. Card holders will enjoy a $300 annual credit at Marriott hotels, complimentary Gold elite status and a free night worth up to 50,000 points upon each annual account renewal. Of course, if you’re loyal to another hotel chain, we’ve also seen revamped card offerings from both IHG and Hyatt this year.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Sign-up bonus: Earn 50,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months
Annual fee: $95 (waived first year)
While you might consider diversifying into other transferable points currencies such as Chase Ultimate Rewards or Citi ThankYou Rewards to compliment your Amex Platinum, you might also decide that a fixed-value card fits your needs. The Capital One Venture Rewards Card is a leader in this category as it allows you to redeem your miles for one 1 each against the cost of travel, making your welcome bonus worth at least $500.
But the value doesn’t stop there, as you can also transfer miles to 14 airline partners at a 2:1.5 or 2:1 ratio. Even the specific partners Capital One picked are complementary to the Amex Platinum. By far the most valuable Capital One transfer partners are Star Alliance members Air Canada (Aeroplan) and Avianca LifeMiles, as well as Etihad Guest. All three of these programs are also 1:1 Amex transfer partners, meaning you can mix and match points between Capital One and Amex to top up your accounts for that next first class-award ticket. And with the Venture’s fixed 2x earning rate on all purchases (save for 10x at Hotels.com), you’ll rack those miles up even faster.
Bottom Line
While The Platinum Card from American Express is an incredibly rewarding card and can even be the centerpiece of your points strategy, using it alone leaves a lot of value on the table. But by pairing it with the right Membership Rewards-earning card, hotel co-branded card or cash-back/”travel eraser” card, you can really amplify your returns and unlock some top-tier redemptions.
