Southwest may get a lot of attention for its quirky safety announcements and no-frills approach to travel within North America, but the carrier’s Rapid Rewards program carries some solid value for many travelers. If you’re tired of disappearing award charts and want a simpler loyalty scheme, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve just launched a series of videos to help you make the most of your Southwest points. Check out the videos below, and then be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel for additional updates.
All the Perks of Southwest Elite Status
- Additional reading: What is Southwest Elite Status Worth in 2019?
Best Credit Cards for Southwest Flyers
- Additional reading: The Best Southwest Credit Card for Families
Best Ways to Navigate Cancellations and Changes With Southwest
- Additional reading: There’s Never a Penalty to Change or Cancel a Southwest Ticket
Make the Most Out of Your Next Award Flight on Southwest
- Additional reading: 10 Reasons Southwest Is the Most Underrated Airline
And of course, then there’s the carrier’s Companion Pass, one of the most lucrative options out there. We’ve devoted a separate video to this perk, but you can also check out our guide for how to earn the Companion Pass for additional details.
If you don’t currently have a card that earns Southwest points, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card could be a terrific option. You’ll earn a sign-up bonus of up to 60,000 points; 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months. Plus, earn 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 on purchases in the first 12 months your account is open. The card includes four upgraded boardings per year, 20% off inflight purchases and a $75 annual Southwest credit to help offset the $149 annual fee. You’ll even take home 7,500 points when you renew your card each year.
For complete details, check out our full review of the Southwest Priority card.
Featured photo by Patrick Fallon/The Points Guy.
