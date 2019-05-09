This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s SkyMiles program isn’t viewed as the most rewarding loyalty program out there. However, it did take home the inaugural TPG Award for Best US Airline Loyalty Program and has legions of fans around the world who love the carrier’s elite status perks and frequent award sales. If you’re new to Delta and looking to learn the ins and outs of the SkyMiles program, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve just launched a series of videos to help you make the most of your travels with Delta. Check out the videos below, and then be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel for additional updates.
Climb to the Top and Earn Delta Elite Status
- Additional reading: What is Delta Air Lines Elite Status Worth in 2019?
Every Way to Maximize Your Delta Rewards
- Additional reading: How to Redeem Miles With the Delta SkyMiles Program
Which Amex Delta Credit Card is Right for You?
- Additional reading: Choosing the Best Credit Card for Delta Flyers
Find the Sweet Spots to Using your SkyMiles
- Additional reading: Best Sweet Spots With Delta SkyMiles
Jump from Economy to First Class with Complimentary Upgrades
- Additional reading: Ultimate Guide to Getting Upgraded on Delta
Get to the Top of the Upgrade List with Delta Certificate Upgrades
- Additional reading: Ultimate Guide to Getting Upgraded on Delta
Join the Club, The Delta Sky Club
- Additional reading: The Ultimate Guide to Delta Sky Club Access
Become a Complete Expert in Delta Awards
- Additional reading: Your Advanced Guide to Maximizing Delta SkyMiles Award Tickets
If you’re interested in boosting your account balance with Delta, one of the quickest is by leveraging the carrier’s cobranded credit cards with American Express. These come in a variety of flavors, including:
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($195 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Note that you could also open an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards points. Top picks include The Platinum Card® from American Express or the American Express® Gold Card.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Card, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.