In this day and age of award chart devaluations, new variable pricing models and unannounced program changes, it’s hard to argue with the idea that fixed-value credit cards are becoming more and more attractive. One such card is the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card, a relatively new entrant to this category that can still provide a ton of value.
Make the Most of Your Bank of America Premium Rewards Card
If you don’t currently have the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card in your wallet, you can currently pick up a sign-up bonus of 50,000 bonus points after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. This is worth $500 toward a variety of awards, including travel and cash-back. The card offers a variety of appealing features, including 2x points on travel and dining purchases and 1.5x points everywhere else. However, if you are a Preferred Rewards client with Bank of America, you can boost those earnings by up to 75%.
Other perks include a $100 annual airline incidental credit for purchases like checked bag fees and seat upgrades; a credit toward either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years (up to $100); and extensive coverage like trip cancellation insurance and baggage delay protection. These types of benefits are typically reserved for premium travel rewards cards, but the Premium Rewards card only has a $95 annual fee.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy
