Watch Now: Learn More About the Citi ThankYou Rewards Program

Are you new to the Citi ThankYou Rewards program? Do you want to learn how to maximize this program for fantastic awards? If so, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve just launched a series of videos to help you make the most of your ThankYou points. Check out the videos below, and then be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel for additional updates.
Transferring Citi ThankYou Points the Right Way
- Additional reading: How Long Do Citi ThankYou Points Take to Transfer?
Get Schooled on Citi Transfer Partners
- Additional reading: Redeeming Citi ThankYou Points for Maximum Value
Leverage the Citi ThankYou Rewards Sweet Spots
- Additional reading: Best Sweet Spots With Citi ThankYou Rewards
The Ins and Outs of Maximizing Citi’s Fourth Night Free
- Additional reading: The Complete Guide to Booking 4th Night Free Stays With Citi Prestige
If you don’t currently have a card that earns thank you points, the Citi Premier℠ Card could be a terrific option. You’ll earn a sign-up bonus of 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. The card also awards 3x points on travel (including gas), 2x points on dining and entertainment purchases, and 1x point everywhere else. You won’t pay any foreign transaction fees, and the card has a $95 annual fee.
The information for the Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
For complete details on the card, check out our full review of the Citi Premier.
