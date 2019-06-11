Video: TPG reviews the new Fattal Lounge Ben Gurion Airport in Israel
Have we done it? Have we reached the height of luxury?
Well, maybe not. But the brand-new Fattal Lounge at Ben Gurion International Airport — and we mean really, truly brand new it just opened this May — is definitely nearing the top. From the delicious small bites to the private seating and surprisingly reasonable prices, this alternative lounge is an ideal way to not only spend your pre-departure time, but avoid the famously insane lines at TLV. It’s a two thumbs up situation, from us.
