Video: TPG discovers the hidden luxuries of Newark Airport
When you think about a high-class, luxury experience, where do the words “Newark Airport” fit in?
Probably nowhere — however, in this week’s “Being The Points Guy,” Brian addresses the matter with a new perspective. Turns out, EWR has quite a lot of low-key spots where you can uncover a truly luxurious experience. Including a secret, invite-only restaurant exclusively for United Airlines elite flyers lucky enough to be selected. And we have to admit, it’s pretty epic.
Watch below, and don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page:
Not bad for Jersey, ain’t it? Make sure to check up on Brian’s Youtube channel for new “Being The Points Guy” episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
Featured image by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
