This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott Bonvoy formally came into existence in 2019, though the three legacy programs that make it up — Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest and Ritz-Carlton Rewards — had been around for decades. While the integration hasn’t been entirely smooth, the new program does have a lot going for it and continues to see growth in both geographical footprint and membership (even while competitors see the same).
If you’re considering devoting your loyalty to Marriott’s (now 30) various brands, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve just launched a series of videos to help you make the most of the Marriott Bonvoy program. Check out the videos below, and then be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel for additional updates.
Increase Your Redemption Quality With Marriott
- Additional reading: Maximizing Redemptions With the Marriott Bonvoy Program
Boost Your Awards in Advance With Marriott Points Advance
- Additional reading: Using Marriott’s Points Advance When You’re Short on Points
Become an Elite With Marriott Elite Status
- Additional reading: What is Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status Worth in 2019?
Get an Extra Upgrade With Marriott Upgrade Certificates
- Additional reading: How and When to Use Marriott Upgrade Certificates
For additional information, check out our full review of the card, and for more details on the program in general, check out our Award Traveler’s Guide to Marriott Bonvoy.
Featured photo courtesy of Marriott.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.