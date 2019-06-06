This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Generally speaking, IHG doesn’t get as much love from points and miles aficionados as its hotel program brethren — namely Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt. Nevertheless, there are some simple steps you can take to unlock some solid value from the program. If you’re looking to learn more about the IHG Rewards Club, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve just launched a series of videos to help you make the most of the program. Check out the videos below, and then be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel for additional updates.
Book the Suite You’ve Always Wanted With IHG Elite Status
- Additional reading: What Is IHG Rewards Club Elite Status Worth in 2019?
The Best Ways to Redeem Your Points With IHG
- Additional reading: Maximizing IHG Rewards for Family Travel
How to Maximize Your Spending with IHG Credit Cards
- Additional reading: IHG Rewards Premier Card current offer
IHG Points Are Worth Buying And Here Is Why
- Additional reading: The Best Credit Card for Buying IHG Rewards Points
As noted above, one of the best ways to maximize the IHG Rewards Club program is by holding the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. This card is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 125,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, a haul worth $625 based on TPG’s most recent valuations. It’ll also grant you automatic Platinum Elite status, a fourth night free on all award stays and 25x points per dollar spent at all IHG properties for the first 12 months; then 10x points. However, the most valuable perk is likely the annual free night certificate awarded each year on your account anniversary. Valid at properties up to 40,000 points per night, this award can easily cover the card’s $89 annual fee in one fell swoop.
For complete details on the IHG Premier, check out our full card review.
Featured photo of the InterContinental Bali by Brian Biros/The Points Guy.
