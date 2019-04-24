This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: The Hilton American Express Ascend Card is now the Hilton Surpass® Card from American Express and is offering a limited-time bonus of 130,000 bonus points + a free weekend night through August 28, 2019.
Choosing a hotel loyalty program isn’t always easy, but if you’re looking for a solid set of rewards and widespread geographic coverage (or are looking to switch from a competitor), the Hilton Honors program may be a good fit. If you’re trying to figure out the best ways to make the most of your Hilton stays, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve just launched a series of videos to help you maximize the Hilton Honors program. Check out the videos below, and then be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel for additional updates.
Getting the Most Value From the Hilton Honors Program
- Additional reading: Maximizing Redemptions With Hilton Honors
Best Way to Climb the Status Ladder at Hilton Honors
- Additional reading: What Is Hilton Honors Elite Status Worth in 2019?
Be a Diamond in the Rough With Hilton Honors and Amex
- Additional reading: How to Choose the Best Hilton Credit Card for You
Pooling and Transferring Your Hilton Honors Points
- Additional reading: Pool Your Hilton Honors Points With up to 10 People for Free
If your Hilton account balance is low, consider snagging one of the program’s cobranded cards today. The Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your card within your first three months of card membership. Despite a $450 annual fee (see Rates & Fees), the card carries a wealth of perks, including up to $250 annual airline fee credit, up to $250 annual Hilton resort credit, automatic Diamond status and a free weekend night certificate on your card member anniversary.
If you aren’t looking to pay such a hefty annual fee, consider the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card. This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 125,000 points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of card membership. It provides automatic Gold status plus a free night certificate when you spend $15,000 on the card in a calendar year. It also has a much more palatable annual fee of just $95 (see Rates & Fees).
For complete details of these two options, check out our full reviews of the Hilton Aspire card and Hilton Ascend card.
You can also learn more about the evolution of the Hilton Honors program from Mark Weinstein, their VP and global head of customer engagement, loyalty and partnerships, and hear Darren break down the best ways to maximize the program with TPG on this episode of Talking Points.
Featured photo courtesy of Hilton Fort Lauderdale
