The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card may slightly outpace the perks of other cards such as the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, with its sign-up bonus and no annual fee, but it also requires an excellent credit rating from its applicants.
Although Quicksilver’s no annual fee may be appealing, read this review to see if its cash-back offers fit your spending habits or if there’s a better credit card out there for you.
Who’s This Card For?
The Quicksilver is best for those who use one card for everything because it has a flat earning rate. If you don’t use bonus spending categories like dining, entertainment and groceries, then you might as well earn a set amount on all spending.
Sign-Up Bonus
Capital One is currently offering Quicksilver cardholders a $150 sign-up bonus after spending $500 within the first three months, which is typical for cash-back cards with no annual fee, but nothing more than some extra cash in your pocket.
Earning
There’s nothing special when it comes to earning cash back on the Quicksilver, merely the standard 1.5% on all purchases. There are no bonus categories. If you don’t have one category of high spending, then it’s nice to earn the same amount on all purchases. However, if you make many dining purchases, then you may want to consider a card that has a bonus dining category.
Redeeming
You can redeem cash back as a statement credit, check or gift card, or you can apply it directly to a recent purchase at anytime. All you have to do is sign in to your account via app or computer and simply select your preference.
Perks
This is not the card to get if you want perks like lounge access or travel credit, typically included with premium credit cards. However, the Quicksilver does include some perks, like Wikibuy and Paribus, that allow you to earn even more cash back on purchases in the long run. Other perks include:
- $0 annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- Complimentary concierge service
- Exclusive culinary experiences, sports and music events
- Extended warranty
- 24-hour travel assistance services if your credit card is lost or stolen
- Travel-accident insurance
- Car-rental insurance
- Wikibuy: an on-line shopping tool that scans merchants for the best price
- Paribus: finds potential savings on previous online purchases and gives you money back
Competition
Quicksilver is similar to QuicksilverOne (which has a $39 annual fee). The main difference is that you must have excellent credit to get the no-annual-fee Quicksilver card and its $150 welcome offer. QuicksilverOne is for those with average credit. Beyond that, the perks and cash back are essentially identical. So if you have a credit rating high enough to qualify for the Quicksilver card, that’s the better choice between the two.
Other competitors that offer $150 cash back after spending $500 in the first three months include the following cards:
- Wells Fargo Cash Wise® Visa Card: 1.5% cash back on purchases
- Chase Freedom: 1% cash back on all purchases, 5% cash back on rotating quarterly bonus categories (up to $1,500 each quarter you activate)
- Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card: 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Bottom Line
The Quicksilver offers the standard amount of cash back for its category. However, there are other cash-back cards like the SavorOne that offer more generous earnings. The only reason to pick the Quicksilver over the SavorOne is if you want to earn a flat rate of 1.5% on all purchases, rather than the occasional 1% when you spend on other purchases other than dining, entertainment and groceries with the SavorOne.
