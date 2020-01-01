TPG Fellows
In 2019, The Points Guy launched the Global Impact Youth Fellowship program. This fellowship supports nine outstanding PeaceJam youth participants from Ghana, South Africa, and Guatemala, allowing them to gain the skills and training necessary to amplify their impact and ability to create sustainable change.
The fellowship offers participants financial support, mentoring and travel experience, with the goal of forming an international network of inspired young people with both the global awareness and the 21st century skills needed to succeed as peace builders.