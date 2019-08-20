This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines may get you to your destination a little sooner next time you fly on its largest Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has authorized the Chicago-based carrier to fly the 787-10 up to 240 minutes from the nearest diversion airport, otherwise known as 240-minute ETOPS or Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards. United’s 787-8s and -9s are already certified for up to 240-minute ETOPS.
The certification can allow United to fly the 787-10 on more direct routings across oceans, both getting passengers to their destinations faster and reducing fuel burn and carbon emissions, airline spokesman Jonathan Guerin said to TPG.
However, the new certification does not impact any of the carrier’s existing 787-10 routes nor was it necessary before it begins flying the Dreamliner across the Pacific Ocean to Shanghai Pudong (PVG) in December and Tokyo Haneda (HND) in March, Guerin added. The more direct routings possible because of the certification, however, could shave a few minutes off flights.
The 787-10 is the longest and newest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner family. United introduced the aircraft quietly in December before officially placing it in its schedule in January, two months after taking delivery of its first of the type.
United configures the largest Dreamliner with 318 seats, including 44 Polaris business class seats and 21 Premium Plus international-style premium-economy seats. That is 66 more seats than on its 787-9.
The added capacity, which comes with a 1,387-mile range penalty compared to the -9’s 8,665-mile range, makes it an ideal aircraft for busy medium-distance routes, where the airline sees demand for the additional seats. United has flown the aircraft to Barcelona (BCN), Brussels (BRU), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Tel Aviv (TLV) from its Newark Liberty (EWR) hub since March.
First ride on the 787-10, in United’s Premium Plus cabin #avgeek pic.twitter.com/92ZNPVkCGT
— Edward Russell (@e_russell) June 20, 2019
United had taken delivery delivery of nine of the 14 787-10s it has on order by the end of July, according to Boeing delivery data. The airline also operates 12 787-8s and 25 787-9s.
Featured image courtesy of Boeing.
