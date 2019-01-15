This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Netflix is getting slightly less chill, at least where monthly plan costs are involved.
The online streaming service increased the cost of all three of its monthly package prices. The new rates are effective immediately for new members, while existing members will see the price increase hit their bills over the next few months.
Under the new pricing, the Basic plan will increase by 12.5%, from $8 to $9 per month. The mid-tier Standard plan will increase to $13, an 18% increase over the previous rate of $11 per month. And the Premium plan will now cost $16 moving forward, 14% more expensive than the previous $14/month.
Netflix now boasts more than 58 million US subscribers, and 137 million subscribers around the globe. The price hike no doubt will help Netflix bridge some of the financial gap created by its investment in original content. Netflix anticipated $3 of negative free cash flow in 2018, and expects to see similar numbers for 2019. The company spent at least $8 billion in new content in 2018, according to the company’s own projections from 2017, and plans to take on an additional $2 billion in debt in 2019 to continue doing so.
As a quick refresher, the best credit cards to use for Netflix subscriptions are the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card for 3x points per dollar, the Uber Visa Card for 2x points, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card for 1x returns, and the Sony Card from Capital One. For an in-depth guide on the best cards to use for various streaming services, check out TPG’s recommendations here. Additionally, certain T-Mobile plans offer free Netflix subscriptions as part of their package incentives.
