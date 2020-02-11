You can rent an Audi for free this February
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
To celebrate the extra day in 2020, Silvercar is offering customers one free day on Audi rentals the last week of February.
In order to get in on this deal, you will need to make a booking between Feb. 23 – 29 using the promo code LEAPDAY2020. Rentals will need to be made for at least two days to get one free.
For those unfamiliar with Silvercar, it’s an app based car rental service run by Audi. That being said, you know what type of car you’re getting each time you rent, so there’s no surprises. TPG’s Summer Hull really enjoys the service, sharing “since it launched in 2012, I’ve been a Silvercar fan. Nothing can take away all of the car rental pain points, but Silvercar has done a reasonable job trying.”
Silvercar also offers some premium features, that can end up costing you significantly more with other car rental companies.
Further reading: What you need to know when renting from Silvercar
The rentals are pretty affordable considering the type of car, typically starting at $60 per day. Just recently, the service became even more appealing to travelers by offering a loyalty program.
Silvercar is only available in select cities, including:
- Austin-Bergstrom (AUS)
- Boston Logan (BOS)
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
- Charlotte Douglas (CLT)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Denver International (DEN)
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL)
- McCarran International in Las Vegas (LAS)
- Los Angeles International (LAX)
- Miami International (MIA)
- Miami South Beach
- Newark Liberty (EWR)
- New York City — Brooklyn Williamsburg
- New York City — Brooklyn Downtown
- New York City — Manhattan Columbus Circle
- New York City — Manhattan West 42nd Street
- John Wayne Airport in Orange County (SNA)
- Orlando International (MCO)
- Sky Harbor International in Phoenix (PHX)
- San Diego International (SAN)
- Seattle-Tacoma (SEA)
- Salt Lake City (SLC)
- San Francisco International (SFO)
- San Francisco Downtown — Union Square
- Tampa International (TPA)
- Dulles International in Washington, D.C. (IAD)
So if you happen to be traveling through any of the above cities the last week of February and are in need of a car rental, consider using Silvercar and get one free day.
If you have a Visa Infinite credit card, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the code VISAINF20 will save you 20% on Silvercar rentals. Also stay on the lookout for Amex Offers that sometimes can help you save on rentals. If you are a new Silvercar customer, you save 20% with the code FIRST20
Featured photo courtesy of Silvercar.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.