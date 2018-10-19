This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Material girls, rejoice. You can now stay the night at Madonna’s former luxury home in London via HomeAway.
Located in South Kensington, Madonna and her now ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie, owned and lived in the “Queen’s Gate Mews” flat from 1999-2003 — the singer’s “Music” era, for reference — before trading it out for a bigger property. Scenes from the 2004 action film “Layer Cake” featuring Daniel Craig were also filmed in the apartment.
With A-List celebrity emanating out of every nook and cranny of the flat, stays are currently listed for about $963 a night. The home boasts large arched windows, high ceilings, a stainless steel kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a close proximity to Hyde Park.
All and all, it’s not too much of a stretch from a really nice Airbnb — but it does have quite the history. And hey, if you stay there long enough — maybe you’ll too acquire a British accent.
Featured image by Dave Hogan/Getty Images
