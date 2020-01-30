You can now get around Manhattan in a car for $5 flat
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Via’s $5 flat-rate rides on travel within Manhattan is back now through Feb. 9, 2020.
Sounds too good to be true? Well, then, you’re probably not too familiar with Via’s always low-prices. Let’s get you acquainted.
Related: Test run: We tried Via’s $15 flat-rate rides from LGA
Via is a similar service to Uber and Lyft. However Via calls itself an “on-demand transit system” focused on shared rides that are cheaper than individual trips on Uber or Lyft. Essentially, its goal is to get more people to their destinations in fewer trips. But it’s not your typical, crammed shared ride — Via’s fleet is full of Mercedes Metris vans.
Back in November 2019, Via introduced $15 flat-rate rides from New York’s LaGuardia airport to Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.
There’s no points program with Via, but the company does make it very easy to earn credit for referring a friend.
Like any travel service, always be sure to use a card, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred®, that rewards you for it.
For just $5, why not Via?
Featured photo courtesy of Via.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.