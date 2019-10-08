You can help ANA choose its new inflight menu
All Nippon Airways (ANA) wants you to help figure out its new inflight meals. And, no, this isn’t just picking chicken, beef or fish on your next flight to Japan.
The airline has held regular public votes since 2013 as part of its effort to keep its economy and premium economy catering menus fresh and appealing. The theme for this year’s contest is “Local Don.” Don — the abbreviation of “donburi” used as a suffix — is a Japanese dish that typically has a protein and vegetables simmered together and served over rice.
Choices in the current poll include deep-fried chicken don, broiled Pacific saury don, grilled mackerel don, tuna cutlet don and pork cutlet don. (Saury is a Pacific fish especially popular in Japan.)
“We are always looking for new ways to give our passengers a voice and inviting their input on the services that we offer in order to create a more responsive airline,” the airline’s vice president, Hideki Kunugi, said in a statement. “Voting via the internet and social media platforms is a fun way for the public to make their opinion heard and ensure that our offerings align with their interests. ANA will continue prioritizing consumer input as we align every aspect of the in-flight experience with passenger needs.”
To make your opinions known, visit this page. Voting is currently open for traditional eastern Japanese dishes, and the airline’s poll for western dishes will open on Oct. 17. To be clear, all the dishes in the competition are Japanese, the voting stages are just taking place by geographical region of the country.
The four winning dishes, two from each region, will be served on all ANA flights in economy and premium economy, beginning in March 2020.
Featured photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images.
