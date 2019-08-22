This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
At TPG, we love our dogs. We don’t have an entire Instagram account dedicated to our office pups for nothing, you know?
So, in keeping with our dog-loving tradition, we’ve decided to host a bingo night at Boris & Horton — a pup-friendly coffee shop — in support of Foster Dogs Inc. on August 27.
Foster Dogs Inc. is a nonprofit organization that connects rescue programs, adopters, foster parents and other partners together to help find shelter for animals in need. In 2018, every dog that came into Foster’s found a safe place to stay, and they plan to continue that mission into this year. You can learn more about their work here.
As for the event — guests can expect games (namely, bingo) as well as the chance to meet and adopt some local dogs. To score tickets, all you have to do is donate a minimum of $10 at the door to Foster Dogs Inc. No advanced registration is required. And if you’re not in the market for a new pup, you can also bring yours along to play with the pack as well! Just keep them on their leash.
We know that Swisher, one of our OG Points Pups, will be excited to meet them.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.