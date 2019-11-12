Inside New York City’s hottest new Instagram attraction
If you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple this holiday season, get ready to go to infinity and beyond.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama just opened yet another exhibit at the David Zwirner Gallery in Chelsea. And it’s already making a huge splash with both tourists and locals.
According to the gallery’s site, “viewers navigate an all-encompassing environment of organic-looking, cloud-like forms whose reflections envelop its audience and reinforce an impression of perpetuity and infinity.” Think: an LED-lit ladder and an infinity-mirrored room with color-changing incandescent globes.
Better yet? It’s free to enter.
Kusama’s “Every Day I Pray For Love” exhibit is the latest in a string of mega-popular pop-ups in New York City. It runs from now until Dec. 14, although it’s closed on Thanksgiving.
If past experience is any indication here, the lines to get in are going to be pretty massive, so be sure to build plenty of time in your itinerary. As Time Out noted, “the Infinity Room itself can only accommodate four people at a time [so] there will [be] a wait of an hour or more to see it, at least on Saturdays ….”
The gallery is located at 537 West 20th Street is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can follow its Twitter account to stay up-to-date on wait times. Keep in mind, though, you might luck out by going in the early morning during the week.
If you don’t want to brave the lines, don’t fret. Kusama will be joining the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov 28. Get ready to catch a glimpse of her “Love Flies Up to the Sky” balloon as it soars over the city on Turkey Day.
And for those of you who aren’t based in — or traveling to — New York this holiday season, you can get a taste of Kusama at ICA Boston through February 2021, ICA Miami and, of course, the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo.
Featured photo courtesy of David Zwirner.
