This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hilton’s DoubleTree hotels may not be the most luxurious properties on Earth, but I think we can all agree on at least one point: the warm chocolate chip cookies you get at check-in are worthy of a five-star designation.
And for guests checking in to the cookie-themed King Deluxe Suite in the DoubleTree’s recently-opened Banthai Resort in Thailand, that’s pretty much how the cookie crumbles.
Related: The 7 best starter credit cards
The resort, which debuted earlier this month in Phuket, is offering a cookie-centric suite until Dec. 31. And though it might seem a bit asynchronous to spend a Thai beach vacation munching on warm chocolate chip cookies, that’s exactly what you should expect to do if you stay in this exclusive suite.
“We have always welcomed [DoubleTree guests] with our signature, warm chocolate chip cookies,” Tim Tate, general manager at the Banthai Resort, said in a statement. “Now, we have gone a step further to build a fun and experiential lifestyle destination around it, suitable for all ages.”
To be sure, kids will love the decked-out room, which comes with cookie plushies, a designated cookie bar stocked with fresh-baked cookies, a neon cookie sign and a flat-lay photography corner. (Because … pictures or it didn’t happen.) Grown-ups may be more interested in the cookie-scented candles, body-scrub amenities and cookie-printed bathrobes for an ensuite spa day.
It’s not all dough and chocolate chips here, though. The package includes daily breakfast and sunset drinks for two; a Thai cooking class or a cocktail-making class; return airport transfers and a four-course pre-fixe dinner at The Port for two.
The Cookie Suite Experiential Package also includes a 20% discount off all food and beverage purchases at the resort (in case you ever tire of the desserts), a one-time free minibar snack session and complimentary Wi-Fi. In the event you stop eating cookies long enough to hit the beach, the suite also comes with beach umbrella and towels (cookie-themed, of course).
If your dream Thai beach vacation just wouldn’t be complete without enough baked goods to make Mrs. Fields jealous, this cookie package can be reserved from 6,100 Thai baht (about $199) per night with a two-night minimum required. To book, visit the promotion page or enter the promotion code PRCOOK.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem possible to book this particular suite with your stash of Hilton Honors points, but you can maximize your stay by paying for the room with a card that earns bonus points on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (3x and 2x, respectively) or even The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x when prepaying for a hotel through Amex Travel).
If you are OK with just the check-in chocolate chip cookie, rooms here start at 20,000 Hilton points per night for a standard room and around 50,000 points per night for a non-cookie themed suite.
Related: Best ways to earn Hilton points
Looking for a sweet travel experience closer to home? Consider another dessert-inspired Hilton property: The Wilbur Lititz — the latest hotel in brand’s Tapestry Collection — occupies a former chocolate factory in Pennsylvania. Sadly, there are no free chocolates included with that stay.
Feature photo courtesy of DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.
- Earn 14X Hilton Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Enjoy up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits on your Card each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
- Enjoy complimentary Diamond status with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.