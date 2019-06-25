Hyatt Offering Double Elite Status Credit at All-Inclusive Ziva and Zilara Properties
Hyatt’s on a roll: in addition to news of its expanded hotel options, they’ve just announced their newest promotion — from now until November 23, 2019, members can receive double the credits toward World of Hyatt elite status qualification for stays at any of Hyatt’s all-inclusive resorts under the Ziva and Zilara brands. While this may not be a reason to go out of your way to book one of these properties, it’s still a nice boost for those with existing plans to visit.
Let’s take a closer look.
The Details
- Register now through October 31, 2019.
- Stay between August 1, 2019 and November 23, 2019.
- Promotion awards 2x nights per qualifying night — the extra award will specifically count toward milestone benefits that require a certain number of nights, such as club lounge access awards and suite upgrade awards.
- Stay must be booked at an eligible rate, which includes free night awards.
Overall Impression
Hyatt’s Ziva (family-friendly) and Zilara (adults-only) hotels can represent some really good value for points, offering full-service amenities across a number of properties, with redemptions starting at just 20,000 points/night. That being said, we here at TPG have reviewed a number of their properties and found that quality can vary dramatically — so be sure to do your research before you spend.
Since Hyatt is granting credit for even free night awards, this could be a way to accelerate your elite status qualification without a large outlay of cash. This should also stack with Hyatt’s current 10% rebate promotion for holders of The World of Hyatt Credit Card. This would drop the effective price of these properties to just 18,000 — 22,500 points per night, though note that you must have enough points to cover the entire redemption. The 10% rebate is then refunded after the stay.
If you’re running low on Hyatt points, keep in mind that Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio, and there are a number of sign-up bonuses that can score you a stash of points before this promotion ends:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 3x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 2x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 3x points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year.
Also note that if you have one (or more) of the above cards, you can combine your Ultimate Rewards points into a single account. This then allows you to effectively convert the cash-back earnings on the following cards into fully-transferable points:
- Chase Freedom: Earn a $150 bonus (which can become 15,000 Ultimate Rewards points by holding one of the above cards) after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. Earn 5x points on rotating bonus categories up to $1,500 in combined purchases each quarter you activate.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: Earn 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on all purchases
- Ink Business Cash Credit Card: Earn $500 cash back (50,000 points) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Earn 5% cash back (5x points) on up to $25,000 in combined purchases at office supply stores and telecommunications providers and 2% cash back on up to $25,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and gas stations.
- Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card: Earn $500 cash back (50,000 points) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Earn 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on all purchases.
If you have an upcoming stay at one of these properties, be sure to register for the promotion today
Featured photo by Melanie Lieberman / The Points Guy
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
