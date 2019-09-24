This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve got an interest in corporate travel, travel tech, or if you just want to see me in San Francisco on Oct 2. to Oct. 3, visit our
As the head of a miles-and-points site, I get asked a lot of questions, but most are based on an individual traveler’s needs. However, credit card issuers continue to refine their products for businesses, and business owners are looking for more ways to travel smart. Over the last few years, I’ve been asked this question more and more: “What are the best solutions for businesses looking to earn rewards and optimize travel?”
In recent months, TPG has put more of a focus on addressing many small- and large-business concerns, and we continue to look at ways to create content tailored to business leaders. Next month, I’m dipping my toes further into the business-travel waters.
On Oct. 3, I’m joining the team at TripActions to lead a panel on loyalty and the business of travel at TRAVERSE 19, a travel and tech conference in San Francisco. In our session, we plan to cover recent trends in loyalty for business travel and argue the case for its continued value. We’re also going to work with travel managers to highlight corporate rates that still give travelers their status points.
In case you’ve never heard of TripActions, it’s one of the newest corporate travel-management platforms, and it aims to disrupt the way in which companies book and manage travel. The technology is clean and intuitive compared to what many are currently utilizing in the corporate travel space.
I’ve asked TripActions to give TPG readers a few free tickets to the TRAVERSE conference,
Featured image courtesy David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.