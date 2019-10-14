Here’s how you can win 2 nights at any Hilton hotel in the world
There may be no such thing as a free lunch. But for one lucky TPG reader, there will be such a thing as two free nights at any Hilton hotel in the world.
Earlier this year, Hilton announced a new partnership with Lyft, where travelers can earn bonus Hilton Honors points on every ride by linking their Hilton and Lyft accounts. If you haven’t yet linked your accounts, do so before Nov. 15 and complete a Lyft ride to receive 1,000 bonus points, on top of the points you can already earn on Lyft rides.
To celebrate the partnership, Hilton Honors is giving away two Be My Guest certificates and a $100 Lyft credit to one lucky TPG reader, selected at random. Each certificate can be used separately, or paired together for an unforgettable weekend.
Yes, really: That’s any hotel in the 17 Hilton family brands worldwide, as long as there’s availability on the night you want. This includes the ultra-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Itaafushi in the Maldives, which can’t be booked on points; the Conrad Koh Samui, which usually costs up to 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night; and hundreds of other bucket-list properties.
If you’ve got Hilton Honors points to burn, you might even be able to bookend your free nights to an existing Conrad stay booked under the current fourth night free promotion that’s ongoing through Dec. 31, 2020.
So how do you enter the giveaway — and if you win, where do you want to go?
How to enter the giveaway
To enter, TPG readers must be members of the TPG Lounge on Facebook and leave a comment on this post by Richard Kerr announcing this giveaway. In your comment, tell us about your favorite experience with Hilton. The contest will begin today, Oct. 14, and continue through Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The winner will be selected at random, and notified via Facebook direct message. If there is no response within 24 hours, the prize will go to the next winner selected at random, and so forth.
The fine print
- The prize is two Be My Guest certificates, each valid for a standard room and tax for one night, plus $100 Lyft credit.
- Be My Guest certificates are not valid for any kind of bed and breakfast-type package, nor for an upgraded room type.
- Be My Guest certificates do not include resort fees, incidentals or parking charges.
- Be My Guest certificates can either be used together to create a two-night stay, or can be used separately for two one-night stays.
- Be My Guest certificates are valid for one year from the date of issue.
- Be My Guest certificates are not valid on New Year’s Eve, but they are otherwise valid year-round.
- The winner can book property worldwide, as long as the hotel has open availability for the desired date(s).
- The winner’s reservations can be booked through any standard Hilton method: Via the website, directly with the property or with a customer service representative by phone.
- The physical certificates must be presented at check-in.
- The $100 Lyft credit is not subject to blackouts or restrictions.
View TPG‘s official sweepstakes rules here.
All photos courtesy of Hilton.
