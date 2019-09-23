This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You don’t need to be named Charlie or Willy to book a room at this new hotel.
The Wilbur Lititz — the newest hotel in the Tapestry Collection by Hilton — has a particularly toothsome history as a former chocolate factory. And even though the Wilbur Lititz won’t be able to fulfill your childhood fantasies of chocolate rivers and golden geese in real life, you can assuage your cravings at the nearby Wilbur Chocolate Museum, the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery or the Wilbur Market food hall next door.
The new hotel is in the building that formerly housed the Wilbur Chocolate brand, founded in 1865 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Then-Senator Barack Obama visited the factory in 2008, bringing national attention to this small-town attraction located about nine miles north of Lancaster.
The Wilbur Lititz is the first Pennsylvania hotel under the Tapestry Collection brand, with 74 guest rooms that offer views of historical Lititz between expanses of original exposed brick. Guests will also appreciate the one-of-a-kind artworks that pay homage to the building’s legacy as a former chocolate factory: images of the original facility as well as ads, signage and other relics of its past life. There’s also a full-service restaurant on the property, Blackworth, with an open concept kitchen, though chocolate is surprisingly absent from the menu (save for a cup of ice cream for dessert).
Tapestry Collection properties make up a small but growing number of boutique hotels that break away from the more traditional, uniform aesthetic of many other Hilton brands. Each property location is chosen with care, and the buildings and decor are crafted to tell an evocative story that reflects the hotel’s historical or cultural relevance. At the Wilbur Lititz, for instance, the original metal and wood beam accents of the 1930s factory have been preserved, and are an important part of the hotel’s industrial-design sensibility.
The Wilbur Lititz is currently open for guest stays. Room rates begin at $128 or 35,000 Hilton Honors points per night. Unless you’ve been told otherwise, golden tickets are not accepted for room payment.
Featured photo courtesy of Derek Ramsay.
