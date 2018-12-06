Why You Should Apply for the Capital One Venture Rewards Card Now
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been in the news a lot this past month, thanks to Capital One’s announcement that beginning some time in December, miles earned on the Venture and Spark Miles card families can be transferred to the following airline partners at a 2:1.5 ratio:
Aeromexico Club Premier
Air Canada Aeroplan
Air France-KLM Flying Blue
Alitalia MilleMiglia
Avianca LifeMiles
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Etihad Guest
EVA Infinity MileageLands
Finnair Plus
Hainan Fortune Wings Club
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Qatar Airways Privilege Club
When a card gets a serious makeover like this, it’s not uncommon for the issuer to sweeten the deal with a limited-time elevated sign-up bonus. And that’s exactly what Capital One did. For a limited time only, new Venture applicants will earn 75,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. This bonus is worth a minimum of $750 if you redeem it directly for paid travel, or potentially over $1,000 if you take advantage of the new airline transfer options.
Don’t Miss Out on This Limited-Time Offer
Capital One hasn’t given us a clear end date for the 75,000-point sign-up bonus, but we do know that the offer won’t be around forever. And once it’s gone, it’s possible that we’ll never see another bonus this good on the Venture Rewards card. You don’t want to be one of the people kicking themselves because they waited too long on the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s limited-time 100,000 point sign-up bonus (currently 50,000 bonus points after $4,000 spend in the first three months) and missed one of the best deals in credit card history!
If you’re still on the fence about the Venture Rewards card, remember that the $95 annual fee is waived for the first year, and you’ll take home anywhere from $750 to $1,000+ in free travel depending on how you choose to redeem your sign-up bonus. If you need a little inspiration to kick-start your trip planning, you can check out our guides on how to redeem these 75,000 miles for maximum value with some of Capital One’s new transfer partners, such as Avianca LifeMiles, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, Air Canada (Aeroplan), Cathay Pacific and Etihad Guest.
The timing of this offer also works out very well. If you open the card now, you should have the 75,000 bonus miles in your account March or April, giving you plenty of time to plan a summer getaway with your bonus miles, or even get a head start on holiday travel for next year.
Bottom Line
Since we don’t know the exact date that this limited-time offer expires, to be safe you should assume it’s the worst-case scenario: That it could end any day now. This is the highest bonus we’ve ever seen on the Venture Rewards Card, and we’re unlikely to see a bonus this big for a long time, if ever again. The 12 transfer partners Capital One has assembled offer a great mix of redemption options, ranging from cheap premium-cabin tickets to even cheaper domestic economy tickets. Whatever type of traveler you are, there’s room for the Venture Rewards Card in your wallet, so make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible bonus.
