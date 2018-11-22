TPG Staff Picks: What We’re Thankful for This Thanksgiving
‘Tis the season to be grateful, and the TPG staff members (especially TPG himself) definitely are. Beyond family, friends and of course turkey, here’s a roundup of all the things in the travel industry the TPG team is thankful for this Thanksgiving. Feel free to share yours with us in the comments section at the bottom.
Global Entry Grace Period
“I’m thankful for the 6-month automatic Global Entry extension you get when you apply for renewal before your current membership expires, because otherwise I would have lost my Global Entry a month ago while I wait for them to process my renewal.” –Julian Kheel, Editorial Director
Norwegian Air’s Low Prices
“As a frequent traveler to Europe, I’m grateful for Norwegian’s cheap fares across the Atlantic in premium class. These seats have plenty of legroom over a coach seat, and you can go without a lie-flat bed on a hop from New York to London or Amsterdam. The planes are mostly brand-new Boeing 787s, there is inflight entertainment if not Wi-Fi and the prices blow the other guys away. Plus, you get decent food, unlike on other long-haul low-fare carriers.” –Alberto Riva, Managing Editor
Amex Platinum’s Authorized Users
“I’m thankful that the The Platinum Card® from American Express allows three authorized user cards for ‘just’ $175 per year (See Rates & Fees), allowing our entire family of four to enjoy the perks and lounge access, as well as my parents and in-laws.” –Summer Hull, Director of Family Content
Delta Diamond Status
“I’m lucky to have flown enough to maintain Delta Diamond status this year. I’m thankful for the service agents who look after Delta’s most frequent flyers. I’ve used the same-day confirmed perk to switch over a dozen flights this year to more quickly see family or dodge impending weather. Moreover, I’m thankful for their willingness to reroute me in advance of Hurricane Michael and the latest NYC snowstorm, ensuring I landed on time in both cases.” –Darren Murph, Senior Strategist & Writer
Mobile Passport
“I’m thankful for Mobile Passport. When traveling with friends and relatives who don’t have Global Entry like I do, they’re able to seamlessly roll through immigration without having to wait in the sometimes dauntingly long lines. Occasionally, they even beat me through! The best part is that it’s free and requires no enrollment or interview process.” –Emily McNutt, News Editor
IHG Free Night Certificate Extensions
“I’m relieved IHG extended the deadline for free night certificates on the IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card. That meant my wife and I were able to use ours for two nights at the Kimpton Amara in Sedona last month.” – Peter Rothbart, Senior Writer
A Chance To Earn Marriott Lifetime Platinum Premier Elite Status
“I’m grateful that Marriott’s giving SPG loyalists a chance to earn Lifetime Platinum Premier Elite, so I never have to go out of my way to earn hotel status again.” –Zach Honig, Editor-at-Large
Rover Service
“I’m thankful for Rover, which has helped me find last-minute, reliable pet-sitters in a moment’s notice.” –Melanie Lieberman, Travel Editor
Delta Platinum Status
“I’m thankful that as a Delta Platinum I can redeposit my miles for no fee up to 72 hours in advance of flying. It’s provided a ton of flexibility in my travels that I didn’t have before.” –Nick Ellis, Reviews Editor
Priority Pass
“I’m so happy to have my Priority Pass membership. It has completely changed the way I travel and inadvertently made me finally start getting to the airport on time (so I can hit the lounges, of course). Nothing like a free lettuce wrap and a martini from PF Chang’s in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX before a long flight to Australia.” –Jane Frye, Weekend Editor
Living in New York
“I’m grateful to live in my favorite city, but also very close to my family. That means I can easily travel home for holidays like Thanksgiving — without the hassle of airports. Here’s hoping Long Island Railroad doesn’t derail my plans…” –Samantha Rosen, Social Media Editor
My US Passport & EU Residency
“Holding a US passport and an EU residency card gives me the opportunity travel to so many countries in the world (and stay longterm in some too). Having the freedom to travel is something that is not afforded to all people, and I’ll never take it for granted.” –Lori Zaino, Senior Writer
Airline Elite Status
“I’m thankful for my airline status this year, which has made it a piece of cake to change my award bookings with no additional fees.” –Katherine Fan, Writer
EU Price Protection Laws
“Since airlines find the need to increase travel prices dramatically based on demand, I am thankful for the European price protections afforded to me by the increased likelihood of delays.” –Adam Kotkin, Chief of Staff
A Mileage-Based Loyalty Program
“Thank goodness the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan program still awards miles based on the distance flown, not on how much you spent on the ticket.” –Brendan Dorsey, Associate Editor
Noise Cancelling Headphones
“I have so much appreciation for noise cancelling headphones, especially on long flights.” –Caitlin Riddel, Senior Associate
Points & Miles For Family Travel
“I’m thankful for the fact that points and miles allow us to introduce our daughter to the world without spending a fortune. Travel is our absolute favorite thing to do, and rather than worrying about financing trips with a toddler, we’ve been able to take her to Europe (five times before her fourth birthday), South Africa, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico and numerous states so she can experience other cultures and see the world outside of our South Florida bubble.” –Nick Ewen, Editor-at-Large
United Club Passes
“United Club passes save the day! I’m grateful for the two United Club (one-time) passes I get each year with the United Explorer Card, which came to the rescue on a hectic pre-Thanksgiving travel day.” –Sarah Silbert, Senior Credit Card Editor
Raising $1M For Charity
“I’m honored to announce that many TPG readers have joined some of our charity initiatives this year, and we’ve managed to give nearly ONE MILLION DOLLARS to those in need. I want to thank each and every one of you for your amazing efforts.” –Brian Kelly, The Points Guy
We all wish you a very happy Thanksgiving, and above all, we’re so grateful to have you — our readers — consistently supporting The Points Guy.
Feature image by Mariana Medvedeva via Unsplash.
