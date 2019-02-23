This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
After dumping a record 40 inches of snow at Flagstaff airport, a strong winter storm dubbed Quiana by The Weather Channel is sweeping east. Flights are expected to be impacted through the weekend in the Plains and Midwest due to potentially blizzard-like conditions.
In Tucson on Friday, a reporter caught a glimpse of the rare heavy snowfall at the airport — and the de-icing crews trying to keep up:
Thankfully, you’ve got options if you’re traveling this weekend — even if you didn’t book the trip with a credit card that provides trip delay expense reimbursement from weather-related delays and cancellations.
Many airlines have issued travel waivers that allow flexible travelers the option to rebook their flights — whether that’s through a different connecting airport or on a different travel date. After all, airlines don’t want you stuck sleeping on the airport floor either.
Through 10am ET Saturday, you have change fee waiver options on American, Delta, Frontier and Southwest for flights Feb. 23 and onward:
In This Post
American Airlines
- Travel dates: Feb. 23-24
- Airports covered: Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID); Des Moines, Iowa (DSM); Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ); Duluth, Minnesota (DLH); Grand Island, Nebraska (GRI); Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB); La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE); Madison, Wisconsin (MSN); Marquette, Michigan (MQT); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE); Minneapolis / St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP); Moline, Illinois (MLI); Omaha, Nebraska (OMA); Rochester, Minnesota (RST); Sioux City, Iowa (SUX); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD); Traverse City, Michigan (TVC); Waterloo, Iowa (ALO); Wausau, Wisconsin (CWA)
- Must have purchased your ticket by Feb. 22
- Rebook travel anytime between Feb. 23-27
- You can’t change your origin or destination city. Must rebook in same cabin or pay the difference.
- Avoid the phone queue. Changes available on both AA’s website and in the AA app.
Delta
- Travel dates: Feb. 23-24
- Airports covered: Appleton, WI (ATW); Brainerd, MN (BRD); Des Moines, IA (DSM); Duluth, MN (DLH); Escanaba, MI (ESC); Green Bay, WI (GRB); Iron Mountain, MI (IMT); La Crosse, WI (LSE); Lincoln, NE (LNK); Marquette, MI (MQT); Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP); Omaha, NE (OMA); Pellston, MI (PLN); Rhinelander, WI (RHI); Rochester, MN (RST); Sault Ste Marie, MI (CIU); Sioux Falls, SD (FSD); Wausau, WI (CWA)
- Ticket must be reissued on or before: Feb. 27
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than: Feb. 27
- Must have purchased ticket by: Feb. 22
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond Feb. 27, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
Frontier
- Travel date: Feb. 23
- Airports covered: Cedar Rapids, IA (CID); Des Moines, IA (DSM); Madison, WI (MSN); Milwaukee, WI (MKE); Minneapolis, MN (MSP); Omaha, NE (OMA); Sioux Falls, SD (FSD)
- Original travel must have been booked on or before Feb. 22
- Travel must be completed no later than March 8
- Customers may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regardimng standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.
- Origin and destination cities may be changed
Southwest
- Airports covered (Feb. 23): Chicago, IL (MDW); Cincinnati, OH (CVG); Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)
- Airports covered (Feb. 23-24): Des Moines, IA (DSM); Milwaukee, WI (MKE); Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP); Omaha, NE (OMA)
- Travel date: Feb. 23
- Airports covered: Birmingham, AL (BHM); Little Rock, AR (LIT); Louisville, KY (SDF); Memphis, TN (MEM); Nashville, TN (BNA)
Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the cities above on the corresponding dates may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with [Southwest’s] accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.
No current waivers (yet) from: Alaska, JetBlue, Spirit, United
Protect Your Travels
This winter storm is another reminder to book flights with a card that offers solid trip delay and cancellation insurance. Cards with solid trip protection include the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
