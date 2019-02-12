This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
As dueling snowstorms wreak havoc on both US coasts, Monday ended up being one of the worst air travel dates of the winter season with 1,140 US flight cancellations. However, Tuesday has already topped this total. Through 8:45am ET, FlightAware’s flight cancellation tracker has counted 1,721 cancellations of US flights. And this number is only going grow.
The hardest hit airports so far on Tuesday are:
- New York LaGuardia (LGA): 413 cancellations and 14 delays
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD): 260 cancellations and 79 delays
- New York Kennedy (JFK): 218 cancellations and 32 delays
- Boston (BOS): 138 cancellations and 15 delays
- Seattle (SEA): 125 cancellations and 16 delays
- Newark (EWR): 108 cancellations and 21 delays
- Detroit (DTW): 103 cancellations and 49 delays
Thankfully, you’ve got options if you’re traveling this week — even if you didn’t book the trip with a credit card that provides trip delay expense reimbursement from weather-related delays and cancellations. Many airlines have issued travel waivers that allow flexible travelers the option to rebook their flights — whether that’s through a different connecting airport or on a different travel date. After all, airlines don’t want you stuck sleeping on the airport floor either.
Through 8am ET Tuesday, here are your options on Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United for flights Feb. 12 and onward. Combined, these airline waivers cover 87 airports — most of which are in the Northeast and Midwest:
With eight airports in the Northwest:
In This Post
Alaska
- Travel dates: February 8-12
- Airport covered: Seattle (SEA)
- Must have purchased your ticket by February 12
- Rebook travel anytime between February 11-18
American Airlines
- Travel date: February 12-13
- Airports covered: Albany, New York (ALB); Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE); Bangor, Maine (BGR); Boston, Massachusetts (BOS); Buffalo, New York (BUF); Burlington, Vermont (BTV); Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI); Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT); Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); Ithaca, New York (ITH); Islip, New York (ISP); Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT); Montreal, Canada (YUL); Newark, New Jersey (EWR); New Haven, Connecticut (HVN); New York Kennedy, New York (JFK); New York LaGuardia, New York (LGA); Ottawa, Canada (YOW); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL); Portland, Maine (PWM); Providence, Rhode Island (PVD); Rochester, New York (ROC); State College, Pennsylvania (SCE); Stewart Newburgh, New York (SWF); Syracuse, New York (SYR); Toronto, Canada (YYZ); Watertown, New York (ART); White Plains / Westchester County, New York (HPN); Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP); Williamsport, Pennsylvania (IPT); Worcester, Massachusetts (ORH)
- Must have purchased your ticket by February 10
- Rebook travel anytime between February 10-16
- You can’t change your origin or destination city. Must rebook in same cabin or pay the difference.
- Avoid the phone queue. Changes available on both AA’s website and in the AA app.
Delta
Upper Midwest of the US Weather
- Travel dates: Feb. 11-12
- Airports covered: Akron, OH (CAK); Alpena, MI (APN); Appleton, WI (ATW); Bemidji, MN (BJI); Brainerd, MN (BRD); Cedar Rapids, IA (CID); Central Wisconsin, WI (CWA); Chicago Midway, IL (MDW); Chicago O’Hare, IL (ORD); Cleveland, OH (CLE); Detroit, MI (DTW); Duluth, MN (DLH); Fargo, ND (FAR); Flint, MI (FNT); Grand Forks, ND (GFK); Grand Rapids, MI (GRR); Green Bay, WI (GRB); Hibbing, MN (HIB); International Falls, MN (INL); Iron Mountain, MI (IMT); Kalamazoo, MI (AZO); La Crosse, WI (LSE); Lansing, MI (LAN); Madison, WI (MSN); Marquette, MI (MQT); Milwaukee, WI (MKE); Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP); Moline, IL (MLI); Pellston, MI (PLN); Peoria. IL (PIA); Rhinelander, WI (RHI); Rochester, MN (RST); Saginaw, MI (MBS); Sault Ste. Marie, MI (CIU); South Bend, IN (SBN); Traverse City, MI (TVC)
- Ticket must be reissued on or before: Feb. 15
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than: Feb. 15
- Must have purchased ticket by: Feb. 11
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond Feb. 15, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
Pacific Northwest Winter Weather
- Travel dates: Feb. 8-12
- Airports covered: Eugene, OR (EUG); Medford, OR (MFR); Portland, OR (PDX); Redmond, OR (RDM); Seattle, WA (SEA); Vancouver, BC, Canada (YVR)
- Ticket must be reissued on or before: Feb. 15
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than: Feb. 15
- Must have purchased ticket by: Feb. 7
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond Feb. 15, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
Northeast US and Southeastern Canada Weather
- Travel date: Feb. 12-13
- Airports covered: Allentown, PA (ABE); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Elmira, NY (ELM); Erie, PA (ERI); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); Hartford, CT (BDL); Ithaca, NY (ITH); Manchester, NH (MHT); Montreal, QC Canada (YUL); New York-Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York-La Guardia, NY (LGA); Newark, NJ (EWR); Newburgh, NY (SWF); Ottawa, ON Canada (YOW); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Portland, ME (PWM); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); Scranton, PA (AVP); State College, PA (SCE); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Toronto, ON Canada (YYZ); White Plains, NY (HPN)
- Ticket must be reissued on or before: Feb. 16
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than: Feb. 16
- Must have purchased ticket by: Feb. 10
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond Feb. 16, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
Frontier
- Travel date: Feb. 12
- Airports covered: Albany, NY (ALB); Burlington, VT (BTV); Hartford, CT (BDL); Islip, NY (ISP); New York LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Portland, ME (PWM); Portsmouth, NH (PSM); Providence, RI (PVD); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Trenton, NJ (TTN)
- Original travel must have been booked on or before February 11
- Travel must be completed no later than March 1
- Customers may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.
- Origin and destination cities may be changed
JetBlue
- Travel date: Feb. 12
- Airports covered: Albany, NY (ALB); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Burlington, VT (BTV); Hartford, CT (BDL); New York, NY (JFK); New York, NY (LGA); Newark, NJ (EWR); Newburgh, NY (SWF); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Westchester County, NY (HPN); Worcester, MA (ORH)
- Original travel must have been booked on or before February 10
- Customers may rebook their flights for travel through February 15 online in the ‘Manage Flights’ section of jetblue.com or by calling 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583) prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Customers with cancelled flights may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment.
Southwest
Pacific Northwest Winter Weather
- Travel dates: Feb. 8-12
- Airports covered: Portland, OR (PDX); Seattle, WA (SEA); Spokane, WA (GEG)
- Airports covered (Feb. 10-12): Des Moines, IA (DSM); Kansas City, MO (MCI); Omaha, NE (OMA); St. Louis, MO (STL)
- Airports covered (Feb. 11-12): Cleveland, OH (CLE); Grand Rapids, MI (GRR); Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP)
- Airports covered (Feb. 11-13): Chicago Midway, IL (MDW); Detroit, MI (DTW); Milwaukee, WI (MKE)
- Airports covered (February 10-12): Baltimore, MD (BWI); Washington Dulles, DC (IAD); Washington Reagan National, DC (DCA)
- Airports covered (February 11-13): Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
- Airports covered (February 12-13): Albany, NY (ALB); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Hartford, CT (BDL); Long Island/Islip, NY (ISP); Manchester, NH (MHT); Newark, NJ (EWR); New York LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Portland, ME (PWM); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC)
Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the cities above on the corresponding dates may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with [Southwest’s] accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.
Spirit
- Travel date: Feb. 12
- Airports covered: Boston, MA (BOS); Newark, NJ (EWR); Hartford, CT (BDL); New York, NY (LGA)
- Modification Charge/Fare Difference waived through: February 14
- After this date, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference may apply
United
Northeast Winter Weather
- Travel date: Feb. 12
- Airports covered: Albany, NY (ALB); Allentown, PA (ABE); Bangor, ME (BGR); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Burlington, VT (BTV); Elmira, NY (ELM); Erie, PA (ERI); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); Hartford, CT (BDL); Ithaca, NY (ITH); Manchester, NH (MHT); Montréal, QC, CA (YUL); New York/Newark, NJ (EWR); New York-Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York-LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Ottawa, ON, CA (YOW); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Plattsburgh, NY (PBG); Portland, ME (PWM); Presque Isle, ME (PQI); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); State College, PA (SCE); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Toronto, ON, CA (YYZ); White Plains, NY (HPN); Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (AVP)
- The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before Feb. 15, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.
No waivers (yet) from: Allegiant (current alert only good through Feb. 11).
Protect Your Travels
This winter storm is another reminder to book flights with a card that offers solid trip delay and cancellation insurance. When I got stuck in Japan for four extra days due to a typhoon, the Citi Prestige trip delay protection reimbursed $1,000 of my expenses.
And I’m putting my money where my mouth is. I’m currently en route to New York (JFK) on a Cathay Pacific flight. Months ago when I made this purchase, I made sure to book with my Citi Prestige just in case there were weather issues. While my flight in on-time so far, I rest assured that I still have this protection even if my flight ends up being diverted.
Other cards with solid trip protection include the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
Featured image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.