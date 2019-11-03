Watch James Corden and Kanye West take over an entire 767 for ‘Airpool Karaoke’
James Corden, the host of the Late Late Show, has upped the ante with his newest bit: a spinoff of his wildly popular ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ which features famous singers hopping into his car, chatting and sporadically bursting into song.
In a new video spotted on Point me to the Plane lasting a full nineteen minutes, James Corden’s flight to Los Angeles is canceled, whereupon he hits up buddy Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir to hitch a ride on a 767, thus giving birth to ‘Airpool Karaoke.’
Corden boards the plane and in a totally shameful passenger-esque display, manages to drop the bag out of the overhead bin no less than three times. This reminds me of my most recent flight in which one passenger opened the bin after the flight landed and, despite all warnings from cabin crew, paid no attention, which meant that a laptop bag fell square onto a poor woman’s head.
It doesn’t take long before the choir sets off in song and Corden and West chat about life, the universe and all things Kanye. Check out the full video below:
This may be the only instance of plane clapping we can get on board with.
Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
