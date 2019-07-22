This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On August 13 at 7pm, Made by We — a Manhattan co-working space by the We company, which also owns WeWork — is hosting an event at which our very own Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, is speaking with Meredith Carey, associate editor at Condé Nast Traveler, and the SVP of Brand for luggage maker Away, Selena Kalvaria.
At this evening of “brand-building adventure,” Brian, in a conversation led by Carey, will tell his story of how The Points Guy grew from a mere nickname that his colleagues gave him at Morgan Stanley, to a travel and lifestyle site seen by as many as 10 million unique visitors a month. Brian and the other panelists will also be discussing travel and how they’ve managed to cultivate luxury experiences and products at affordable prices (or, with points and miles, for free!) There will also be food, mingling and a live Q&A session with all three speakers.
Tickets are currently priced at $30 per person and can be purchased here.
Made By We will also be donating 30% of ticket sales to Rainbow Railroad, a non-profit organization that helps LGBTQ+ people escape violence and persecution in their home countries. RR has been a longtime collaborator of TPG’s, with our most recent partnership being our Prizeo campaign. By donating a minimum of $10 to Rainbow Railroad, you can win the trip of a lifetime planned by TPG himself, using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points. DONATE TO WIN HERE.
The event will take place at 902 Broadway in New York’s Flatiron neighborhood. We hope to see you there!
Featured image by Ileana Ravasio/Attimi Photography for The Points Guy.
