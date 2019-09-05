This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The British Airways Club Suite has hit the long-haul market at last. Earlier this week, the carrier began flying its A350, the first aircraft to feature the new suite, on its first long-haul route between London (LHR) and Dubai (DXB).
TPG UK Director of Content Nicky Kelvin was on board both the aircraft’s first short-haul flight to Madrid, as well as this most recent flight. You can read his full review of the Club Suite experience here — but there’s something special about also seeing this new seat on video. Follow along as Nicky gives us a full tour.
Overall, Nicky found the Club Suite to be comfortable for the seven-hour flight, and well designed. A modern, comfortable hard product and the recently improved soft product with White Company amenities make the Club Suite experience much better than its predecessor, Club World.
British Airways finally has a competitive business-class product. That said, it’ll take a while for the airline’s entire fleet to get the new product. Until then, each of the carrier’s new Airbus A350 aircraft will have Club Suite, as well as select retrofitted Boeing 777s.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
