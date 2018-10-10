Vote Now for the Inaugural TPG Awards Readers’ Choice Winners
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
After thousands of TPG readers weighed in, we’re incredibly excited to announce the finalists for the Readers’ Choice categories at the inaugural TPG Awards. Voting is now open (see the embedded poll below) to determine the award winners. This is your chance to put your knowledge to use and have a say in which credit cards and loyalty programs take home a trophy.
Just like the first round, we’re conducting our voting via a secured Google Poll to ensure there’s only one vote per person. If you’d like to review the nominees, you can scroll past the poll to view the entire list before casting your vote, and note that you should consider the benefits as they currently stand with each nominee. Voting will end at 11:59pm on Tuesday, October 30, so be sure to vote before then. But choose carefully! Once you’ve submitted your ballot, you can’t go back and change it.
Remember that voting will enter you into a drawing for a chance to win tickets to attend the awards ceremony live in New York City at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum. We’ll be selecting two reader tables, and with a special appearance by Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and a soon-to-be-announced Grammy Award-winning musical guest, this is a night you don’t want to miss!
If you want to guarantee your spot (and have a chance to win a million United miles in the process), be sure to check out our Prizeo page, as our top donation packages to Make-A-Wish include a ticket to the TPG Awards. You’ll support a great cause, be entered in the giveaway and see the awards ceremony live. That’s a win-win-win in my book.
NOTE: All nominees are listed in alphabetical order, not in order of votes received.
Best Premium Card:
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Citi Prestige® Card
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Best Mid-Tier Card:
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card
American Express® Gold Card
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Citi ThankYou® Premier Credit Card
Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card
Best No Annual Fee Card:
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Chase Freedom®
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Citi Double Cash Card
Best Card Perk:
$300 travel credit (Sapphire Reserve)
Centurion Lounge access (Amex Platinum)
Companion Fare (Alaska Visa)
Fourth night free (Citi Prestige)
Top-tier Diamond status (Hilton Aspire)
Best New/Refreshed Card:
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card
The World of Hyatt Credit Card
Best Business Card:
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express OPEN
Best Airline Cobranded Card:
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
United Explorer Card
United MileagePlus® Club Card
Best Hotel Cobranded Card:
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card
Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card
Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express
The World of Hyatt Credit Card
Best US Airline Loyalty Program:
Alaska Mileage Plan
American AAdvantage
Delta SkyMiles
JetBlue TrueBlue
Southwest Rapid Rewards
United MileagePlus
Best Hotel Loyalty Program:
Choice Privileges
Hilton Honors
IHG Rewards
Marriott/Ritz/SPG
Radisson Rewards
World of Hyatt
Wyndham Rewards
Best Airline Promotion:
Iberia’s 90,000 Avios promotion
Delta award sales
Buy Alaska miles with 40% bonus
Buy LifeMiles with 125% bonus
Singapore Airlines discounted award flights
Best Hotel Promotion:
Buy IHG points with 100% bonus
Buy Hilton points with 100% bonus
Hilton’s Points Unlimited promotion
Hilton’s double points promotion
Hyatt’s fall promotion of up to 60,000 points
Marriott/SPG MegaBonus
Wyndham’s Stay Twice promotion
Best Credit Card Promotion:
$100 off Amazon purchase with 1 Membership Reward point
Amex 30% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic
Amex 40% transfer bonus to Avios
Citi 30% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic
