Volaris opens Fresno’s latest international route to Mexico
Mexican airline Volaris launched the first-ever nonstop between Fresno in California’s Central Valley and Leon/Guanajuato on Monday.
The low-cost carrier is offering twice-weekly service between Fresno (FAT) and Leon/Guanajuato (BJX), on Airbus A320 family jets.
“Our main objective in Volaris is that more people travel more,” Miguel Aguiñiga, director of market development and distribution of Volaris, said in a statement. “With the opening of this new route we are fulfilling this vision, by getting more people to visit their loved ones.”
Today, we celebrated @flyvolaris new nonstop service to Leon! Leon expands a third gateway from @FresnoAirport to the Mexico region. #iflyfresno pic.twitter.com/4dWnj0Ub78
— Fresno Yosemite International Airport (@FresnoAirport) October 30, 2019
Volaris targets the visiting friends and relatives market with its broad network to the U.S. The airline serves 21 cities in the country, including Fresno, making it the largest Mexican carrier to the U.S. by number of destinations, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
Aeromexico, a partner of Delta Air Lines, only serves 16 cities in the U.S., the data shows.
Volaris has a codeshare partnership with Frontier Airlines. Both carriers are owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, which is known for investing in and building successful low-cost carriers. It’s successful track record in the U.S. includes Spirit Airlines, which grew rapidly after remaking itself as an ultra low-cost carrier under Indigo’s ownership. Spirit is now publicly traded.
From Fresno, Volaris already serves Guadalajara (GDL) and Morelia (MLM) in Mexico, according to Diio. Aeromexico also flies between the California city and Guadalajara.
Featured image by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images.
