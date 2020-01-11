Virgin Atlantic announces more flights from Manchester for summer 2020
As of summer 2020, Virgin Atlantic will be increasing its presence in Manchester. The carrier will be adding 43,000 extra seats on three routes departing from Manchester — an 11% capacity increase on services from the airport.
The frequency of flights will increase to three major destinations: Barbados (BGI), Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO).
Throughout the entire summer 2020 season, flights to Barbados will increase from two to three per week — an additional 10,000 seats. Las Vegas will see an additional two flights per week — an extra 10,000 seats. The same can be said for Orlando, which will see up to 14 weekly flights during the peak of summer with 23,000 additional seats, as was originally announced in November.
After Gatwick (LGW) and Heathrow (LHR), Manchester is the third-largest base for Virgin Atlantic in terms both of passenger numbers and routes — providing connections to the US and the Caribbean for those living in the northwest of England and beyond.
The additional frequencies coincide with Virgin opening a new Clubhouse at the airport, set for this spring. In addition to these three routes, Virgin Atlantic also operates summer flights from MAN to Atlanta (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK).
Featured photo by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy.
