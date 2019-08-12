This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As Virgin Atlantic continues to take delivery of its highly anticipated new Airbus A350 aircraft, featuring the all-new Upper Class product, the airline has announced it will continue to dedicate this aircraft to its flagship New York (JFK) route.
While competitor British Airways has decided to deploy its new A350 on various routes, including Dubai, Toronto, Tel Aviv and Bangalore, Virgin is concentrating its A350s to a single route between London Heathrow (LHR) and New York (JFK).
The airline continues to adjust its New York schedule, with A350 services regularly swapping flight numbers over the course the rest of the year. While it’s likely these adjustments will continue, Routes Online reports that from December 9, 2019, the following daily frequency will also be A350-operated:
- VS45 London (LHR) 2:35 p.m. Departure ⇒ New York (JFK) 5:30 p.m. Arrival
- VS46 New York (JFK) 8 p.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 7:55 a.m. Arrival (+1)
This will complement the other three daily A350 services on the route at that time:
- VS3 London (LHR) 8:50 a.m. Departure ⇒ New York (JFK) 11:45 a.m. Arrival
- VS137 London (LHR) 12:30 p.m. Departure ⇒ New York (JFK) 3:20 p.m. Arrival (Tuesday service not operated by A350)
- VS9 London (LHR) 3:55 p.m. Departure ⇒ New York (JFK) 6:55 p.m. Arrival
- VS4 New York (JFK) 6:30 p.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 6:30 a.m. (+1) Arrival
- VS10 New York (JFK) 10 p.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 9:50 a.m. (+1) Arrival
- VS138 New York (JFK) 7 p.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 7:20 a.m. (+1) Arrival
If you are keen to try out this new product, look for ‘A350’ or ‘A351’ as the aircraft type when booking your flights — and note these are subject to change. Here’s how you can book this product with miles and points.
If your flight does change from an A350 back to another aircraft type with the older (current) Upper Class product, you may wish to contact Virgin directly to explain the issue and see if you can switch to another flight.
Stay tuned for a full TPG review of Virgin’s new A350 product as soon as it commences operations.
Featured image courtesy of Airbus
