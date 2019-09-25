This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
May the Force be with… Virgin Atlantic. The British carrier on Wednesday became the latest airline to outfit one of its aircraft in a Star Wars-themed livery to celebrate the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disney World in Orlando.
After having left its hangar at London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW) with its new plane wrap job, the Boeing 747 will reenter service Wednesday on a flight from LGW to Orlando (MCO).
Renamed “The Falcon,” the aircraft is an 18-year-old Boeing 747-400 that was first delivered to Virgin Atlantic in May 2001. According to PlaneSpotters.net, the aircraft was originally named “Hot Lips” before taking on a Harry Potter sticker between May 2010 and January 2011.
According to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24, the aircraft flew from MCO to LGW on Sept. 14. Since then, it’s undergone its wrap job — you can watch a timelapse of the aircraft getting its new plane wrap below.
To celebrate its new livery, Virgin Holidays has launched a social media competition for the chance to win two seats on board the airline’s Ultimate Star Wars Experience between Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. If you spot the aircraft, share a photo on Instagram with the tag #TheFalcon before Oct. 9 in order to enter to win. You can find full details of the competition on the Virgin Holidays website.
Virgin becomes the latest carrier to turn one of its aircraft into a flying ad for Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. Earlier this week, LATAM unveiled its special livery for the attraction, joining the likes of United Airlines and ANA.
All photos courtesy of Virgin Atlantic.
