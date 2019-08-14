This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The first of Virgin Atlantic’s 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft has arrived at its new home in London. The aircraft, which is registered as G-VLUX and is named Red Velvet, made its way to London Gatwick over the weekend.
G-VLUX landed Saturday evening after completing its delivery flight from Toulouse as flight number VIR853P. Though the aircraft will be based at Heathrow (LHR), it will spend some time at Gatwick (LGW) to undergo maintenance as well as receive visits from the airline’s corporate team, whose offices are close by.
In September, the aircraft will take its first passengers on its inaugural flight to New York JFK. The airline is planning on dedicating this and several more of its A350 aircraft to the highly competitive transatlantic route and expects to eventually operate a total of four daily A350 flights to JFK.
Virgin Atlantic is introducing a brand new Upper Class suite on its A350s. The inward-facing old herringbone layout is no more and has been replaced with a 1-2-1 configuration. Virgin has also replaced its onboard bar with “The Loft”, a space designed to recreate the airline’s Clubhouse experience.
Can’t wait to fly it? Here is the schedule so far.
Featured image: Rendering courtesy of Airbus
