This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
At this hotel, you don’t have to go far from your room to get to the beach.
In this week’s episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian reviews his stay in a Junior Suite at the Hilton Tel Aviv. It passed the shower test, the towel test, and had beachside-views that were as magnificent as advertised. You could even see the ocean from the bathroom!
The room came out to about 80,000 points per-night (that’s about $480 according to TPG‘s current valuations), but keep in mind that you can book with cash on the Hilton Honors Aspire Card to earn a cool 14 points per dollar. Not too shabby.
All in all, despite some trouble locating the safe, consider Hilton Tel Aviv a TPG-approved spot to stay on your next vacation in Tel Aviv. Watch the review below, and don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page.
Enjoy this video? Check back in with us for more episodes of “Being The Points Guy” every Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
Featured image by Nicky Kelvin/TPG.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.