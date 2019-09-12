This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We just took our AvGeek dreams to the next level.
On this week’s episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian Kelly takes us behind the scenes at Delta’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where he even got to be the “Captain” of a 777. Well, okay, not with the four stripes on the uniform, and not on an actual 777 — Brian was in a full-motion flight simulator. Those sims, however, are pretty much the same as the real thing; that’s what pilots train on.
Brian was accompanied on his “flight” by Scott Gottschang, a Delta flight instructor who is also a first officer at the airline and an active pilot on the 777. In addition to his impressive résumé, Gottschang says landing is the most fun part of flying. As you’ll see, he coaches Kelly through the process. (Watch the instruments and listen to the synthetic voice calling out the altitude!)
In fact, if you didn’t know any better, it looks like they’re flying a real plane. While it wasn’t a 15-and-a-half-hour flight, as The Points Guy himself joked it might be, it was clearly an exhilarating time.
And as the old saying goes, any landing you can walk away from is a good landing.
So buckle up and prepare for takeoff as we bring you along on a little ride through the simulated sky. Just don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page for even more AvGeek, points, miles, hotel and travel content.
Enjoy this video? Check back in regularly for more episodes of “Being The Points Guy” every Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
Featured photo: a Boeing 777 flight simulator cockpit, by aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
