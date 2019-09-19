This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In this week’s episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian showcases the local hospitality while visiting Israel, and gets a taste of the local cuisine thanks to four generous hosts who opened up their homes (and kitchens) to Brian’s group.
The team ate their way through the country from a Palestinian barbecue in the countryside of Bethlehem, to traditional home-cooked Druze food in the Golan Heights, to exploring the seaside town of Akko with a local chef, and finally a dinner party in Tel Aviv. There’s no doubt that everyone left the trip with a craving to come back for more of the delicious food and of course, the Israeli hospitality.
Watch the full video below — and don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page!
Enjoy this video? Check back in with us for more episodes of “Being the Points Guy” every Tuesday and Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.