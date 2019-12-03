Video: TPG, Capital One show how small business customer uses Spark Miles
When it comes to earning points and miles, most of us think about using them for flights, hotels, shopping or even statement credits. But small businesses tend to take the miles they earn and plow them back into their companies.
The Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business card has again launched its exciting limited-time offer of up to 200,000-miles for new members (after spending $50,000 total in the first six months). With the launch of this generous offer, Brian teamed up with Capital One to see how an actual small business owner is maximizing its business purchases on the Spark Miles credit card to collect miles.
In this video, Brian goes to Philadelphia’s famous The Bourse food hall to meet Mike, the owner of Takorean, known for its Korean-Mexican fusion food.
After quitting his job in 2010 (the same year Brian launched The Points Guy), Mike bought a food truck and chased his entrepreneurial dreams. He now uses the miles he earns from Takorean to travel around the world for business and pleasure. “I have a huge pot of travel rewards that I’m able to use and travel at a level that’s higher than my income,” said Mike.
