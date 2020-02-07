You can have a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner in Grand Central Terminal
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner — but if you haven’t made plans for you and your special someone just yet, don’t fret.
Grand Central Terminal — New York City’s iconic Beaux-Arts train station — will randomly select two people to “dine under the stars” in the main concourse this Valentine’s Day. The lucky couple will enjoy a three-course dinner from Agern (a Scandinavian restaurant on 42nd Street with a Michelin star) beneath the celestial ceiling, plus Li-Lac Chocolates and, of course, plenty of Champagne and cocktails. There will even be a professional photographer and live music, as well as a Diptyque gift set for you to take home. To top it all off, the twosome will enjoy the rest of the night in the presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt, located right next door — a room that would normally set you back at least $750.
And considering the dinner reservation is for 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the room.
Related: The most romantic destinations in North America
Yes, that’s right — the dinner is scheduled for after the terminal closes to the public, between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. So, not only will you have a romantic meal in one of the most beautiful places in the city, you’ll have the space entirely to yourself. That is, if you can stay awake until then.
Snagging a table at the most exclusive spot in town won’t come easy. For a chance to win, you’ll have to follow @love.GCT on Instagram and like this post. Then, you’ll have to tag your date — or spouse, best friend, partner in crime — whoever it is you want to share this experience with. Just be sure to do so before tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 7 at 11:59 p.m. EST. If you’re randomly selected to win, you’ll receive a direct message through Instagram on Monday, Feb. 10.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Dining in a train station not your thing? We’ve got you covered with our guide to 29 of the top restaurants in New York City. Word to the wise, though: Make your reservations ASAP. If you can’t find anything through popular restaurant booking sites such as Resy or OpenTable, American Express Concierge is going to be your best bet. Select American Express cardholders have access to this special service that can help you arrange tours, get access to events and yes, even score hard-to-get restaurant reservations (looking at you, Carbone).
Featured photo by focusstock/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.