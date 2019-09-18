This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hilton offers loyalists a wide variety of options to redeem their Hilton Honors points on — from private concerts to exclusive culinary experiences, and now the opportunity to drive a luxury sports car while staying at a glamorous Waldorf Astoria property. All of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences are redeemable via points, making them much more attainable for the savvy traveler.
Currently, Hilton Honors members can bid on the opportunity to stay at the brand’s newest Waldorf Astoria’s properties — The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead and The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas — and drive an Aston Martin. The bidding for this luxurious experience is starting at 102,000 Honors points, but the experience will go to the highest bidder.
The bidding for The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas driving experience has already closed and ultimately went for 170,000 Honors points, which TPG values at $1,020. When you compare that to how much it will cost you in cash, which is $5,750, that’s quite the steal.
However, the bidding for The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead driving experience is still running and is currently starting at 102,000 Honors points. The auction will close on Oct. 2, 2019 and the dates for the stay and drive are Oct. 12-13. This is what you’ll get if you’re the highest bidder:
- Two nights in a Buckhead Private Terrace room or Buckhead One Bedroom Suite
- 60-minute Aston Martin driving experience for one
- $150 hotel credit (can be applied towards spa services or food and beverage)
- Complimentary Premium Wi-Fi
- Complimentary 1:00 PM late check out
The Aston Martin and Hilton partnership isn’t new, in fact, it launched globally in 2018. This is the first time that the experience has been offered via Hilton Experiences, but guests at various Waldorf Astoria’s across the globe are given the opportunity to book a drive complimentary when they stay at locations in Edinburgh, Dubai, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Las Vegas and Shanghai.
Featured photo courtesy of Hilton.
