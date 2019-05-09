This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s a quick way to save a few bucks: Chase has sent out what appear to be targeted emails for select cardholders to earn a $5 statement credit after making a bill payment.
I received the offer on my Chase Sapphire Preferred card (via email) although no other TPG staffers saw the deal on any of their cards, so it appears to be a targeted offer.
I’ll earn a $5 statement credit after paying a utility, insurance, phone or cable bill with my Sapphire Card Preferred. I just have to pay one of these bills between May 13 and July 31, 2019. It may take eight weeks for the credit to show on your statement.
While it’s a small offer of just $5, it’s nice to see Chase offering credits for something that many people do already. Hopefully the issuer continues to send out these promos.
It complements Chase’s recently launched Chase Offers program, which provides cash back after swiping your card at participating retailers (and can still be stacked with shopping portals). We’ve seen savings at popular merchants like Starbucks, Airbnb, and Hyatt with the program.
If you don’t already have the Sapphire Preferred, the card recently increased its sign-up bonus to 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.
