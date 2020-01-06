How to use points to see a big rugby match in London for free
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a big rugby fan, you can use points to experience the upcoming England versus Ireland Six Nations rugby match on Feb. 23, 2020 — and meet a rugby legend at the same time.
Marriott’s Bonvoy loyalty program offers a number of unique experiences as part of its Moments platform. You can bid as many Bonvoy points as you wish — or buy outright — for various experiences from concerts, sporting events, award shows and gourmet meals. Many of the experiences are those that money can’t buy.
Moments is currently auctioning two different experiences for the highly anticipated England versus Ireland Six Nations Championship Rugby Match on Feb. 23, 2020 at Twickenham as follows:
- One package including two tickets to watch the match in a Pitch View Suite, which is an actual hotel room in the stadium with amazing views of the pitch as part of the unique Twickenham Marriott Hotel. You can even sleep there for that evening following the march. Prior to kickoff, you will both enjoy a three-course lunch with rugby legend Chris Robshaw, as well as a beverage package for the duration of the match until one hour after the final whistle. The current bid at the time of writing is 115,000 Bonvoy points.
- Four packages including two tickets (each) to watch the match from a private balcony with a drinks package until one hour after the final whistle, as well as the three-course lunch with Chris Robshaw prior to the match. These packages do not include the Pitch View Suite. The current bids for these packages range from 80,000 points up to 95,000 points.
TPG currently values Bonvoy points at 0.8 cents each, so 115,000 points are worth around $920 — or £460 per person. Given the exclusive nature of the packages, these can be quite a steal. Bidding for both available packages ends on Jan. 27.
The match is virtually sold out for regular tickets, with only some single seats available for selected rugby members. There are some hospitality packages available from £850+ (about $1,118) per person, so if you have Bonvoy points, this could be a great value use of your points.
Featured image by Twickenham Stadium.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.