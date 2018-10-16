Use Marriott Rewards Points to Attend the World Series
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Will it be the Houston Astros or the Boston Red Sox vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in this year’s Major League Baseball World Series? It’s too early to know which teams will step up to the plate when the 2018 World Series starts on Oct. 23, but we now know some ways you can take in the game courtesy of your Marriott Rewards points.
As has been the case throughout the postseason, both the SPG Moments and Marriott Moments sites have unique packages available using your Marriott Rewards points. Sadly, unlike the previous baseball postseason rounds, none of the packages have a fixed redemption cost — all of them are auctions.
The SPG Moments World Series auctions bidding starts at 25,000 Marriott Rewards points for two ticket packages. There are multiple packages available per game and some include extras such as a Sheraton stay, meet and greets, swag bags, stadium tours, batting practice and even throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
Via SPG Moments, you can also still redeem 50,000 Marriott Rewards points for two tickets to NLCS games 5 or 6, if needed. I’ll offer the tip that SPG Moments seems to be drawing less attention this postseason than Marriott Moments, so don’t forget to check there before bidding on a Marriott Moment.
On the Marriott Moments side of the field, you can find basically the same type of packages available. While some have a lower starting bid amount of 15,000 points for two World Series tickets, that starting price won’t likely matter in the end as one package is already over 250,000 points in bids — which is a little strange since no one knows the cities or teams yet!
While we are on the topic of using points and miles to attend a postseason game, note that there are also auctions going on to attend the current ALCS home Astros games using United MileagePlus miles. The price is currently at 70,000+ miles for two dugout seats plus a parking pass.
If you decide to cheer for the Astros in a postseason game, here is where I recommend you use your Marriott Rewards points to stay (and park) directly across from the stadium. While we have you thinking about peanuts and Cracker Jacks, we also put together a round up of unique stadium food and the best credit cards for sports fans (hint: you want cards that offer a bonus on entertainment, like the 4% back on entertainment from the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card).
When doing math on whether these type of redemptions are worth it, check out the TPG monthly point valuations and compare that to the selling prices of the tickets. That said, if your team is in the World Series, do you own math on what’s worth it — and of course, root, root, root for the home team.
Featured image by Cristina Briboneria
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.