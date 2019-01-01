Use Chase Pay at Restaurants in January, Get a $10 Credit and $5 Off
The first offer provides a $10 credit after you use Chase Pay three times in January at restaurants that show this offer in the Chase Pay app. Each order must be at least $5, but you can order ahead or use a QR code at restaurants shown on the Nearby app tab. This offer is available once per customer until Jan. 31 or until offers run out. After your third eligible order, the $10 meal credit should appear in the app within 24 hours and will be available for 30 days once earned.
The second offer provides $5 off when you order ahead with the Chase Pay app. This offer is available once per customer and is valid from Jan. 2 to Jan. 7 or until offers run out.
There’s also a third offer if you haven’t used Chase Pay before to order ahead. If this offer appears for you, you can use the Chase Pay app to order ahead and get $5 off your first order. This offer ends on Jan. 31 or when offers run out. If you have credit remaining, it’ll be available after your first purchase for 30 days.
Chase Pay is available through the App Store and through Google Play. Most Chase cards, including the Chase Freedom, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, United Explorer Card and United Club Card, are eligible for Chase Pay and are likely to have these offers.
Wondering how to find these offers? Tap “Find” in the bottom left of the app and tap “See all” next to “Order ahead” or “Nearby merchants.” You’ll see offers symbols next to most merchants. Click on a restaurant and tap the “Offers” tab to see the offers you’re eligible for at this particular merchant.
H/T: Doctor of Credit
Featured image by @criene via Twenty20.
