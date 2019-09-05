This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg.
Holding an upgrade certificate (often awarded to upper-tier elite members) is like having a golden ticket, but you have to use it wisely. You don’t want to waste it on a short flight, but you also don’t want to hold out for a long, premium route where your upgrade might not clear. TPG reader Felix wants to know if he absolutely needs upgrade inventory for his upgrade to clear …
Is PZ availability absolutely required for a United GPU to clear? Or can it still clear at the gate if there are open Polaris seats but no PZ inventory?TPG READER FELIX
First of all, Felix hit on a point that’s very important to understand if you’re trying to clear your upgrades in advance of the flight. Before departure, upgrades can only clear if the airline’s revenue management department has allocated seats in the forward cabin to a designated upgrade fare class. You can check out TPG’s complete guides to the various fare classes for American Airlines, United and Delta, as well as how to search for upgrade inventory.
United Premier 1K elites earn six Global Premier Upgrade (or GPU) certificates each year, and an additional GPU for every additional 25,000 Premier Qualifying Miles or 30 Premier Qualifying Segments in a year. These can be used to upgrade eligible United flights, assuming there’s PZ availability for an upgrade to Polaris business class or RN availability for an upgrade to United Premium Plus. Note that even though we’re using United as an example, Delta and American handle upgrades in a similar way.
If Felix applies a GPU to a flight that has PZ availability, his upgrade will clear instantly. If the flight doesn’t have PZ availability, Felix will be added to the upgrade standby list. About 24 hours before departure (although there’s some variation here), control of the flight will shift from the revenue management department to the agents at the airport. Typically just before boarding, gate agents will then begin processing the upgrade standby list in priority order, and as long as there is an empty seat in business class the upgrade will clear. To put it another way, once the gate agents take control of the flight, upgrade inventory stops mattering. If there are five empty seats in business class and five passengers on the upgrade standby list, all the upgrade lists will clear even if the flight was zeroed out in the PZ fare class for months at a time.
Bottom Line
It’s a tough balancing act for airlines to reward elite customers with free upgrades while not giving away too many seats that they could sell to paying customers. By using upgrade-specific fare classes, they can cap the number of upgrades given away for free in advance of the flight. By the time passengers reach the airport, it’s a safe assumption that any unsold seats aren’t going to sell, so at that point they’ll ‘give away’ upgrades to any passengers who requested them using an upgrade certificate, cash or miles.
Thanks for the question, Felix, and if you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us at @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.