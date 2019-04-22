This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amazon and American Express are back with another promotion where you can use just one Membership Rewards (MR) point for big savings. While this one isn’t as lucrative as past promotions that allow you to get discounts on nearly anything sold on the website, you can get up to 25% off an Amazon device after applying a single MR point to your order.
While you can use points to cover the entire cost of your order, that’s not a good idea since you’ll be getting just 0.7 cents per point and TPG values MR points at 2 cents apiece.
To take advantage of the promotion, you’ll first need to have a Membership Rewards earning card and then connect your Amex account to your Amazon account (only if you haven’t already done this). Qualified cards include The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card.
This is a targeted offer, so not every account may be eligible for the promo. You can click here to see if you’ve been targeted and to activate the deal. If you are, here are the terms and steps to complete:
- Click on the button corresponding to the below to activate this promotion credit and apply points to your next order. Note that you will NOT receive the credit unless you click on this button.
- Add one or more of eligible products sold and shipped by Amazon.com to your shopping cart.
- Your Membership Rewards points will be temporarily set as your payment method at checkout. To redeem this offer, you must pay for at least a portion of your order with Membership Rewards points.
- Savings will be reflected on the final order checkout page if the items in your order are eligible for the promotion credit.
Eligible items include Amazon Kindle e-readers and Fire TV devices — you’ll have to click the button “Click to Activate” under every item that you want to purchase with the deal. I added a Kindle that’s priced at $89.99, applied one MR point and received a 20% discount of $18.
Note that Amazon frequently puts its own devices on sale, so if you can stack this promotion with one of its sales, you’ll rack up even more savings. The Membership Rewards discount ends on June 21 or the time at which 57,000 offers have been redeemed — so it’s better to take advantage of this offer sooner rather than later.
